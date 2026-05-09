GOP strategist Mark Bednar said on Breitbart News Saturday that Republicans have a path to hold the House in 2026, while warning conservatives not to become complacent after a major redistricting win in Virginia.

Bednar said the Virginia ruling was “a big win for Republicans,” calling the Democrat redistricting push an “egregious movement,” but cautioned that conservatives cannot “rest on our laurels,” because many of the retained districts are “still swing seats.”

“We cannot take a pause here,” Bednar said. “We need to keep the pedal to the metal.”

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle said he believes the House is no longer a foregone conclusion for Democrats, calling the race a “jump ball” and saying Republicans can keep their majority “if they work for it.”

“I totally agree,” Bednar replied, adding that the Trump administration has “a spread offense right now” and pointing to cabinet officials including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin as examples of officials advancing the administration’s message.

Bednar said President Donald Trump was able to “basically form this dream team” to push that message, giving candidates, members of Congress, and senators a sense of the same momentum.

“So I totally agree, Matt, that the momentum is on our side,” Bednar said.

Bednar added the continued focus on former president Barack Obama shows “how big of a void that there is in the Democratic Party,” stating that their “best surrogate” is someone who “has not even been in office for a decade.”

“They are leaderless,” Bednar said, adding that Democrats’ “policy agenda is flat” and that Republicans are benefiting from a message centered on “low taxes, economic growth, secure borders.”

The discussion also turned to Trump’s expected China trip next week. Bednar said Americans should be “very proud” that Trump is “focused on China” and “fighting for them on behalf of them” in China.

“We might not, we don’t know what kind of deal we’re gonna get out of it,” Bednar said, but “the mere fact that he is focused and fighting for that” was “a huge step in its own right.”

Bednar added that Trump-style policy themes “translate well in other parts of the world” because they “make people stronger,” “make countries stronger,” and “secure economies.”

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