Trump Attends LIV Tournament at Trump National D.C.

STERLING—President Donald Trump attended LIV Golf Virginia on Saturday at Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC.

The president took in the action alongside his son Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, from a suite on the 18th hole.

At one point, the president waved to LIV fans, who burst out into chants of “USA,” which he acknowledged with a signature first pump.

Toward the end of his attendance at the tournament, the president shared a moment with both Tom Detry and Bryson DeChambeau as they made their way to the green on 18. Jon Rahm rounded out the grouping.

Trump appeared as a guest on DeChambeau’s YouTube series “Break 50,” in which the golfer and a partner attempt to shoot under 50 in a scramble format in each episode.

Trump and DeChambeau shot exactly 50 in their scramble in July 2025. Then-candidate Trump sealed the score with a birdie on the 18th hole.

“That’s how you finish off the round. We shot 22 under!” DeChabeau said after the president sank his putt.

As of this writing at 7:22 p.m. ET, the ESPN leaderboard showed Lucas Herbert leading at -23, Sergio Garcia in second at -18, and DeChambeau, Josele Ballester, Scott Vincent, and Dean Burmester at -13 in a four-way tie for third. Rahm and Detry followed close behind at -12 and -11, respectively.