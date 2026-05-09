Padres Prospect Self-Deports to Mexico After Pleading Guilty to Human Smuggling

The San Diego Padres have lost one of their top prospects, under very, very unusual circumstances.

Humberto Cruz, a top pitching prospect and fifth-overall prospect in the Padres’ farm system, self-deported to Mexico after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to receiving money for the transportation of undocumented immigrants within the United States.

The Padres believe that Cruz, 19, will lose his work visa for 10 years, but will be able to reapply after 5 years of good behavior.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Cruz not only waived his Miranda rights but also admitted that the people he was transporting were illegal aliens, and that he expected to be paid $1,000 per person.

“When asked why he decided to transport illegal aliens, he stated he needed the extra money as he does not work in the late afternoons,” the complaint stated.

Cruz signed a contract with the Padres in 2024 that included a $750,000 bonus.

“To my teammates, the organization, our fans, and my family, I want to express my sincere regret for a recent lapse in judgment that has caused disappointment to many people I deeply respect,” Cruz wrote in a statement released through the team.

“I understand that my actions have fallen short of the standards expected of me as a professional and as a representative of this organization. I take responsibility for my conduct and recognize the impact it has had on my teammates, the club, and those who support us.

“To my teammates and coaches, I apologize for becoming a distraction and for not upholding the level of professionalism you deserve. To the fans, I am sorry for letting you down and for failing to meet the trust placed in me. Your support means a great deal, and I regret not honoring it in the way I should have. To my family, I am grateful for your continued support and understanding during this difficult time.

“I regret the stress and disappointment this situation has caused. I am committed to reflecting on this moment, learning from it, and taking the appropriate steps to move forward in a positive and responsible manner. I will cooperate fully with the organization and any steps required of me, as I remain focused on personal growth and accountability. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support and honesty. I understand that trust must be earned, and I am prepared to do that through my actions going forward.”

Cruz initially faced a felony charge for transporting undocumented immigrants for financial gain and a misdemeanor count of being an accessory after the fact to improper entry into the U.S. However, he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor to get the felony dismissed. Cruz was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which was credited to time served.