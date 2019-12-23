McConnell: ‘Absurd Position’ for Pelosi to Withhold Impeachment Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to withhold articles of impeachment.

McConnell told “Fox & Friends” that he finds it a “rather absurd position” and a “political exercise,” calling on the Democratic congressional leadership to treat President Donald Trump’s case just as they did former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

“It seems to me a rather absurd position to say after you’ve impeached the president you won’t send the papers over to the Senate for the impeachment trial mandated by the Constitution,” stated McConnell.

“Let’s quit the charades — this is a political exercise,” he added. “All I’m asking … is that we treat Trump the same way we did President Clinton.”

McConnell went on to say the Senate is at an “impasse” until Pelosi sends over the impeachment articles.

“So, everybody enjoy the holidays,” he advised, saying the Senate is ready to hold the trial.

