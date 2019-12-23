Van Hollen Dares GOP Senators on Blocking Witnesses, Document — ‘They’re Going to Look Complicit in the Cover-Up’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) told his Republican colleagues in the Senate that they should “be very careful” when voting on witnesses and documents in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial because more evidence of wrongdoing could come out.

Van Hollen said, “You and I know that every American understands that it’s not a fair trial if you don’t get to call your witnesses, especially relevant fact witnesses who have personal knowledge of the impeachment articles. So that’s why these Republican senators who, you know, may ultimately have to vote on this should be very careful because if they vote to deny the ability to get this evidence, and then it comes out later, they’re going to look complicit in the cover-up as well. So we’re going to keep pushing. The American people are on our side with respect to a fair trial and witnesses and getting the documents.”

