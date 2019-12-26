Dem Rep. Cohen on Impeachment House Managers: ‘Speaker Pelosi Is Looking at a Demographic Mix’

Thursday, during an appearance on CNN, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) offered viewers insight into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision-making process on who will serve as the House managers in President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings in the Senate.

Cohen offered himself as part of the team but also said Pelosi was looking at a “demographic mix.”

“I think there are a lot of people that would serve it best, who would be honored to serve,” he said. “This is the highest — one of the few sole responsibilities of the House is impeachment. And the Constitution says it’s the sole body that has impact on impeachment.”

“There are several committees that have been involved besides Judiciary, Intel, also Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Government Reform,” Cohen continued. “So there’s a lot of people to choose from. There’s a lot of talented folks. And I think Speaker Pelosi is looking at a demographic mix. She’s got a lot to consider, and I’m sure she’ll have a good team. And if I’m on it, I’m honored. And if I’m not on it, I’m going to support the team, and I’ll have my way to support the effort.”

