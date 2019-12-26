Gaetz: I ‘Believe’ Dems When They Say They Aren’t Done Investigating Impeachment

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) stated that he believes House Democrats are not finished investigating impeachment articles and are substituting investigating and impeaching for legislation.

Gaetz said, “[W]hen they say in their court filings that they’re not done investigating articles of impeachment, I actually believe them. Because they have no agenda for the American people. So, they are substituting this process, these investigations and impeachment, for actual legislation that might improve the lives of the people that we’re elected to serve.”

