Dem Rep. Cleaver: Pelosi ‘in Complete Control of Donald Trump’s Mind’ by Using the ‘Art of War’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Weekends,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) floated the idea that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “in complete control” of President Donald Trump’s mind.

Cleaver claimed Pelosi is controlling Trump by using Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” tactics in holding onto the articles of impeachment.

“I think it is important for the people to understand Sun Tzu in ‘The Art of War’ – I’m paraphrasing him- he said that political battles are usually based on deception,” Cleaver explained. “I think Donald Trump falls for deception that Nancy Pelosi lays out there. For example, he thought, ‘OK, we are going to get articles of impeachment, and they are going to send them over to the Senate,’ Pelosi had deceived them. And at every turn, I think he is going to be facing the principles of ‘The Art of War.’ So, I think that if I were Donald Trump I would be trying to figure out what is she going to do next because she is in complete control of Donald Trump’s mind.”

