Pompeo: Running for Senate ‘Not Something I Want to Do’

Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed rumors of a Senate run in his home state of Kansas with Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) announcing he will not seek reelection.

While he would not reveal his plans to run or not, Pompeo told “Fox & Friends” that it is “not something” he wants to do even though he loves it back home.

“It’s my intention to stay here and continue to serve as President Trump’s secretary of State,” Pompeo stated.

“I’ve watched my life take turns that one would never have expected, but it’s not something I want to do,” he added. “I want to stay here and continue to perform the mission that I’m serving President Trump and I hope doing a good turn for the American people as well.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent