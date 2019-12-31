Booker: Trump’s ‘Chaotic Foreign Policy’ Worsening the Environment in the Middle East

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) reacted to protesters storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after U.S. airstrikes on an Iranian-backed militia.

Booker said, “Everyone on the planet should know, if you attack American troops, you will be met with resolute resolve to continue our troops and continue to stand strong in our mission. That goes without saying. We all should be thinking about and praying about our troops and the Iraqi people who are dealing with this kind of violence. That said, pulling back the lens a bit, we need a strategy. This is a president who has been doing foreign policy by impulse, by tweet and not an overall strategy to bring our troops home and to make sure we create an environment in the Middle East that’s not worsening. We see that. Since he pulled out of the Iran deal, we see from Yemen to Syria. We see what the result is of his chaotic foreign policy. We’ve got to make sure we have a larger strategic vision that involves getting our troops home safely and securely.”

He added, “Again, if you attack American citizens, you will be met with the strength and resolve of the United States of America. We should be clear on that, 100%. This is not a time for equivocation. We must protect our troops. If you come after an American, you will be met with that kind of strength. But again, this is not a point in time. We have a longer arc of history going on for the last few years where we have a president who has not shown any kind of overall strategy for the safety, security, and return of our troops as well as the peace and stability in that region.”

