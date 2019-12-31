GOP Rep. Biggs: Pelosi Took ‘Bull by the Horns’ on Impeachment — ‘She’s Going to Get Gored’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) explained how he saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) handling of the impeachment process.

Biggs argued Pelosi’s initial instincts on impeachment were correct but predicted her latest effort wouldn’t end well.

“[I] think Nancy Pelosi’s instincts were correct about a year ago when she was kind of backing up, we don’t want to really get going on this thing,” he said. “But as Matt [Gaetz] said, the Venezuelan side of the Democratic Party in Congress said, look, no, we’re going to have it. And she had to cut a deal to become speaker because it was such a close race.

“She has taken the bull by the horns here,” Biggs continued. “And it looks like she’s going to get gourd because of it. The reality is this has been a huge mistake for the Democrats. They have nothing. There are people within the Democratic Congress itself that realize that they have nothing, and it’s done nothing but help President Trump solidify his position with, you know, people of reason throughout the country.

