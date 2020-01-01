Alfredo Ortiz on Minimum Wage Increase: ‘Run Fast and Furious When Congress Gets Involved’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz argued that raising the minimum wage, the focus should be on helping people who are 25 and older and still making minimum wage by addressing the skills gap.

Ortiz said, “I don’t think that minimum wage increase is the way to go.” He explained that increasing the minimum wage will give small business owners an incentive to replace entry-level jobs with technology as the price of technology drops.

He added that the issue in the U.S. is a skills gap, not a wage gap, and given the growth in the economy, people who are 25 and older and still making minimum wage can be helped by finding them higher-paying jobs.

Ortiz concluded, “Run fast and furious when Congress gets involved in anything like this.”

