Bennet: ‘Pitiful’ Trump Has Given Kim Jong-un ‘Cover to Pursue His Nuclear Program’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) accused President Donald Trump of being “pitiful” when dealing with North Korean dictator Jong-un.

When asked about Trump’s dealings with North Korea, Bennet said, “It’s an utter failure, and that’s what’s so pitiful about it, is that our intelligence agency week after week after week, our intelligence agencies have been saying Kim is continuing with his nuclear weapon program.”

He continued, “Donald Trump, on the other hand, is jetting around country to country, telling the American people by tweet don’t worry about it, you can sleep easy at night. These are his words. There is no North Korean threat. Kim and I are in love, we’re writing love letters back to each other. You wouldn’t believe it in a movie. But that’s been the president of the United States who for the last three years has basically given Kim cover to pursue his nuclear program which he’s done. To no surprise of anybody. I mean, nobody should be waking up this morning saying to themselves, ‘my goodness, he’s pursuing his nuclear program?’ He’s been doing it all along. Our intelligence agencies have been completely consistent that that’s been the fact.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN