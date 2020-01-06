GOP Sen. Hawley: ‘Nancy Pelosi Is Attempting to Obstruct a Senate Trial’ by Withholding Impeachment Articles

Monday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to withhold articles of impeachment from the Senate.

Hawley accused Pelosi on “Fox & Friends” of “attempting to obstruct a Senate trial” and called for a change in the Senate rules to allow for the case to be dismissed if she continues her refusal to send over the articles.

“You know, Nancy Pelosi is attempting to obstruct a Senate trial. That’s all there is to it,” Hawley stated. “The Constitution says that the Senate is the one that will have the trial. It says the trial will follow the impeachment. Now, she’s trying to prevent a trial. She’s trying to obstruct it and upend the Constitution. Here’s what needs to happen: we need to change the Senate rules to allow the Senate to dismiss this case if she refuses to send the articles over.”

He added, “In a normal courtroom, in a real world if the prosecutor does not try his or her case – if they don’t actually bring it forward to the court – then the defendant can say, ‘Alright, well then we’re dismissing the case.’ The court can say, ‘We’re dismissing the case.’ And in this instance, the Senate is the court, and it’s time for us to take action and say, ‘If you’re not going to prosecute your case, we’re throwing it out.'”

