While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that during a Senate briefing on the Soleimani strike, members of the Trump administration “walked out” when they were faced with tough questions.

Schumer said, “We had 97 senators there, 15 got to ask questions. As the questions began to get tough, they walked out.”

