GOP Rep. Roy: We Should Vote on a New AUMF, ‘Revisit’ Afghanistan and Iraq AUMFs

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) defended the strike on Qasem Soleimani and called for Congress to “revisit” the AUMFs in Iraq and Afghanistan and vote on a new one.

Roy said, “I’m glad, frankly, that some of my friends in Congress, on either side of the aisle, are rattling a little bit about Article I and our preeminent role in declaring war. I think we should revisit the authorizations of force in Iraq and Afghanistan. I think we should have — we should debate and vote on a new authorization of force.”

