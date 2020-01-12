GOP Rep. Crenshaw: ‘We’re Less Likely to Go to War Now’ Because of Trump’s Action in Iran

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) praised President Donald Trump’s action in Iran to kill former Quds force commander Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Crenshaw said America was “less likely to go to war now” because of Soleimani’s death, adding it is “disingenuous” to claim the strategy all along has been to go to war with Iran.

“That proxy war’s been going on a very long time,” Crenshaw told host Kasie Hunt. “I’ve been part of it. We talk about all of the intel out there. I was the guy collecting that intel. I know exactly what we’re talking about.”

He added, “The strategy is certainly not going to war. And you can hear that all the time, right? You hear these rallies by members of Congress, no war with Iran. That’s all fine, but that’s not the plan, and it hasn’t been the plan, and it’s disingenuous to claim that it has been. In fact, it seems that we’re less likely to go to war now because the evidence that we had showed a severe escalation by Soleimani.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent