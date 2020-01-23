Graham: Nobody Has Looked into Bidens — ‘If the Name Was Trump, There Would Be a Lot of Questions’

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s “connection to the Ukraine” needed to be fully investigated.

Graham said, “I don’t know how many times it was said by the managers that the Biden conflict of interest allegations has been debunked and has been —there is no scintilla of evidence in terms of conflicts of interest and potential wrongdoing. I know a lot about the Trump family and their dealings in Russia. I don’t know anything about the Biden connection to the Ukraine. So when the managers tell me this has been looked at and debunked. By who? So that is becoming relevant because they have talked about it almost 50 times, that the president had no reason to believe that anything improper occurred in the Ukraine with the Bidens, and he was just out to create a political advantage. The question is, will that withstand scrutiny? The fact is that nobody, particularly in your business, has done much looking at what happened in the Ukraine with Hunter Biden.”

He continued, “I supported Mueller’s ability to investigate the president’s campaign and pretty much everything Trump because I didn’t know what they were up to, and if they did have any connections with the Russians. Two years later, I am good to go. Somebody other than me looked at the Trump campaign. Nobody has looked at what has happened in the Ukraine.”

He added, “I love Joe Biden, but I can tell you if the name was Trump, there would be a lot of questions asked. So what I want out of all this, I want the public to understand that the claims they’re making, that there is nothing there with the Bidens, nobody has looked. Somebody should, and I’ve looked, and I’ve got a lot of questions. Were they buying insurance by hiring Hunter Biden because they sure weren’t buying expertise.”

