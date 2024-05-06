Nancy Pelosi Backs Mike Johnson for Speaker

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday said she supports Democrat efforts to keep Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in power.

Pelosi said she backs House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s plot to keep Johnson as the Speaker of the House.

Pelosi said that they are backing Johnson to “support the integrity of the House of Representatives and will not let it be littered up by nonsense.”

Pelosi’s comments come as the Speaker faces a motion from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to remove him as the leader of the House. Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) have backed Greene’s motion.

The Speaker reportedly told donors on Sunday that he would support kicking members who block his Democrat-Republican coalition government’s legislative agenda off committees. He also signaled that he would favor changing House rules, such as the motion to vacate, at the end of the congressional term.

Massie has listed Johnon’s “three betrayals”: He has stopped working to pass 12 separate appropriations bill, he rammed through warrantless surveillance of Americans, and he passed a bill containing $95 billion of foreign aid without securing America’s border, which he had promised would not happen.

Jeffries now claims that he and the Democrats are in power, not Johnson and the Republicans, who took control of the House after the 2022 midterm elections.

“Even though we’re in the minority, we’ve effectively been governing as if we were in the majority because we continue to provide a majority of the votes necessary to get things done,” he told CBS. “Those are just the facts.”

Greene wrote, “The entire Democrat Party is lining up behind Mike Johnson. First, it was the entire leadership team for the Democrats. Now, Nancy Pelosi, who impeached President Trump TWICE, has given Johnson her seal of approval. What deal has been made??”

