Dem Rep. Demings to Trump: ‘Regardless of What You Say, the Truth Still Matters’

House impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) addressed President Donald Trump and his defense team directly on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” regarding her definition of “the truth” and its relevance to the House Democrats’ impeachment effort.

Deming said, “My message to the president and his lawyers, after listening to their presentation yesterday, would be regardless of what you say, the truth still matters. And the evidence against the president is overwhelming.”

She continued, “His team of lawyers can try to distort and try to deflect, but quite frankly, the best witness we have in this case is the President of the United States.”

She added, “I do believe the testimony when you put it all together is as clear as two plus two equals four.”

