Graham: ‘Increasingly Optimistic’ Trump Will Be Acquitted by State of the Union

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that he is “increasingly optimistic” that President Trump will be acquitted before the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 4.

Graham said, “I’ll let you talk to Mitch McConnell, but I’m increasingly optimistic this ends Friday.”

He later added, “The president will be acquitted, and I think it will be this week.”

Graham further stated, “I think the vote on Friday is going to get us to a vote to acquit the president, before the State of the Union is my hope.”

Graham later said, “[W]hat I heard in that conference today, I heard Republicans who are in a tough spot politically say, I love this country. I’m not going to throw the country into chaos. I’m going to stand by the idea that I’ve been more than fair, and I’m not going to let the House create a sham process and expect me to fix it in the Senate.” And “I’m increasingly optimistic that we’re going to get this case done, final verdict, before the State of the Union, which is next Tuesday.”

