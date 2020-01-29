Van Hollen Warns GOP Senators — No Witnesses Will Be ‘Awfully Hard’ to Explain to Voters

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Wednesday during CNN’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial that his Republican colleagues will find it “awfully hard to explain to people back home” why they didn’t vote for witnesses.

Van Hollen said, “I don’t know what’s in the mind of the Republican senator colleagues at this point. We know a few of them. But trying to explain why you don’t want somebody who is going to shed light on the truth in such an important moment as this, when every other presidential impeachment trial in history has had witnesses. To say you’ll close your eyes, you want to be blind by the truth. That is awfully hard to explain to people back home who understand what a fair trial looks like.”

