Booker: ‘Moral Vandal’ Trump May Win This Day — But He Will Not Win Our Nation

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) acknowledged on MSNBC’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial that President Donald Trump could win the fight over witnesses and ultimately be acquitted.

However, Booker declared that he would not “win our nation.”

Booker said, “Do not lose your outrage in this moment. And we may lose ultimately this impeachment but channel that outrage into the coming election because clearly that will be the ultimate moment of accountably for this president’s corruption.”

He added, “This election is about so much more now than a choice between a Democratic and a Republican president. It’s not about right or left. This is about right or wrong. This is a moral moment. And the moral vandal that’s in the White House right now, he may win this day, but he will not win our nation. We are American, and we are going to find a way to regroup, heal, and be the moral nation that I know we are.”

