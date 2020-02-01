MSNBC’s O’Donnell: The Senate Is American Democracy’s ‘Most Serious Structural Flaw’

During MSNBC’s impeachment coverage on Friday, host Lawrence O’Donnell stated that “American democracy once again revealed its most serious structural flaw: the United States Senate.” And called on Democrats to focus more on winning the Senate.

O’Donnell began by saying, “When you’re watching the United States Senate on days like today. It’s always important to remember that you are not watching democracy in action. The Senate is now, always has been, and always will be, an anti-democratic institution. Because the Senate does not represent people. The House of Representatives represents people. That’s why it’s called the people’s House. The U.S. Senate represents land. And because people are not evenly distributed over our land, the 760,000 people of North Dakota get two United States senators, and the 39 million people of California get two United States senators. California gets 53 members of the House of Representatives, and North Dakota gets one. And that is fair.”

He added, “And so, to the people on Twitter today who found themselves despairing at the Senate’s anti-democratic action, and said things like, democracy died today. No. American democracy didn’t die today. American democracy once again revealed its most serious structural flaw: the United States Senate.”

O’Donnell continued that if Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) can win in a red state, then Democrats can win the other Senate seat from Montana, and in states that already have one Democratic senator like Arizona, Maine, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Ohio.

He concluded that Democratic voters need to focus more attention on winning the Senate.

