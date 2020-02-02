Buttigieg: Trump Voters Ignoring President’s ‘Racism’ Causing GOP Defections

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump’s voters “looking the other way” on the president’s racism was causing Republican voters to leave the party.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Republicans have been seizing, including on a new Trump ad, on a statement you made saying quote anyone who has supported this president is at best looking the other way on racism, you have also said that on my show. That is almost 63 million Americans who you are painting with a pretty broad brush. Do you regret saying that at all?”

Buttigieg said, “No, I’m very concerned about the racial division that this president has fostered. And I’m meeting a lot of voters who are no longer willing to look the other way on that looking for a new political home. I think it is one of the reasons why we have seen so many people in addition to the diehard Democrats who are coming to our events we are seeing independents and a remarkable number of people who tell me they are those future former Republicans that I like to talk about in our campaign.”

