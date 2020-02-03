Tom Steyer: Trump ‘Is a Racist, He Hates Most Americans’

At a campaign event in Coralville, IA on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer called President Donald Trump a “racist” who “hates most Americans.”

Steyer said, “He said it very clearly in December in Florida to a group of American citizens. He was at the American Israeli conference, and he looks at a group of people like you, and he said, ‘You do not like me, and I do not like you, but you are all going to vote for me because if the Democrats get control of this economy, they are going to destroy it in 15 minutes. So even though you do not like me, you all have to vote for me.’ That is his campaign.”

He continued, “Let me just interpret for you what he really meant to say. What he really meant to say was, ‘I am a criminal. I think we can agree on that. And I despise 80 percent of you, and you despise me. If I came to Iowa City, you would not let me in the front door of your house, and you would never let me sit down to eat dinner with your family. It’s true. But you are all going to vote for me because the Democrats are a bunch of socialists. They don’t understand job creation or growth or prosperity. So even though you hate me, you have to vote for me.’ That is his honest to God campaign. Because every single one of those things I said is true.”

“We all know what a bad person he is,” Steyer added. “He is a racist, he hates most Americans, but he is going to run on the economy, and we’re going to have to beat him on the economy. And I can do that.”

