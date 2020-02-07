ABC’s Jonathan Karl: ‘It Was a Breakthrough Night for Amy Klobuchar’

ABC’s News political reporter Jonathan Karl said Friday night after the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates debated in Manchester, NH that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) had a “breakthrough night.”

Karl said, “I have to say, I think it was a breakthrough night for Amy Klobuchar. This was by far her best debate. She took on her opponents, especially Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but she also made a coherent and forceful case for her candidacy as a Democrat who has won among democrats but has also won among the voters the democrats failed to win in 2016. So I thought a very big night for Amy Klobuchar.”

