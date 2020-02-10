NH GOP Gov. Sununu: Trump Will Win NH – Buttigieg Isn’t a Moderate

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) predicted that while 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will win the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, Sanders’ fellow 2020 Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) will “do very, very well” in the primary and President Trump will win New Hampshire in the general election. Sununu also characterized 2020 Democrat South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as “two steps behind Bernie” and “as socialist as they come.”

Sununu said, “[T]he idea that Pete Buttigieg is a moderate, are you kidding me? He’s as socialist as they come. I mean, he’s two steps behind Bernie there. You are going to see Klobuchar surge. And that’s because she’s going to be taking some votes from Yang, Biden, maybe even some of these Warren progressives that are looking for a female candidate. They’re going to be jumping over to Amy. And I think she’s going to do very, very well [Tuesday night]. But again, the president, at the end of the day, wins New Hampshire. Because we’re such, kind of an economic success story for him, for ourselves, for our businesses, and for our families.”

