Lindsey Graham: Bloomberg Will Be ‘a Force to Be Reckoned with’ in 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Brief with Tim Farley,” Tuesday.

Graham said, “I think he was a good mayor, and I think he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with. If you’ve got $60 billion, you can tell your own story.”

He continued, “I think he’d be a force to be reckoned with, but the problem is I don’t know if the Bernie people would tolerate a Bloomberg.”

He added, “The Democratic Party is trying to find this identity between socialism, liberalism, and moderation, and all the energy seems to be with Bernie. I just don’t believe the Bernie voter would accept a Bloomberg candidacy.”

He concluded, “I don’t think he is in it just to hurt Trump. I think he’s in it to win it and come Super Tuesday if he’s already in the low teens polling nationally if he can grab some delegates on Super Tuesday, this is probably a brokered convention and he is going to be the guy to fill the Biden lane in his own mind.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN