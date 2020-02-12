Sanders: ‘Very Divisive’ if Candidate with Plurality of Delegates Doesn’t Get Nomination

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that it would be “very divisive” if a candidate won a plurality of delegates, but not a majority, and did not receive the party’s nomination.

Sanders said, “[I]n general, I think it is a fair statement to say that it would be very divisive, I mean, you would have to — the convention would have to explain to the American people, hey, candidate x kind of got the most votes and won the most delegates in the primary process, but we’re not going to give him or her the nomination. I think that would be a very divisive moment for the Democratic Party.”

