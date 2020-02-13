McConnell: Trump ‘Should Listen to’ Barr’s Advice

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacted to Attorney General William Barr’s criticism of President Trump by stating that President Trump “should listen to” his attorney general’s advice.

McConnell said, “My reaction is, the president made a great choice when he picked Bill Barr to be attorney general. I think the president should listen to his advice.”

He added, “I think if the attorney general says it’s getting in the way of doing his job, maybe the president should listen to the attorney general.”

