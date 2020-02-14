MSNBC’s Brzezinski: Barr Telling Trump His Tweets ‘Make It Harder to Be Corrupt’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Friday reacted to Attorney General William Barr voicing his displeasure with President Donald Trump’s tweets, which he said in an interview make it “impossible” for him to do his job.

Brzezinski said Barr’s remarks on the surface appear to be critical of Trump, but she argued Barr is telling the president they are making it “harder for Bill Barr to help him be corrupt.”

“You know, I’m really thinking about these comments, which, you know, seem to really push back against the president at first. At first, it’s like, whoa, what’s going on here? Is he stepping away a little bit? Is he a little bruised by all the criticism he’s gotten? Because the legal community in Washington is so tight? But it seems to me that what he’s saying is that these tweets make it harder for Bill Barr to help him be corrupt,” Brzezinski stated.

