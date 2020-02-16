Klobuchar: $12 Million Raised Since New Hampshire Debate

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) claimed Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that she has raided “over $12 million” since the New Hampshire debate.

Klobuchar said, “I’m very excited about our chances here. We just had a double-digit poll out of one of the newspapers. I also just got the Las Vegas Sun endorsement, and we’ve had huge events here, over a thousand people in Reno. We’re building up our staff all over the country, actually in the Super Tuesday states, because finally, I’ve gotten the resources I need, over $12 million just in the little over a week since the New Hampshire debate.”

