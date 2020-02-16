Warren on Bloomberg: Anyone Blaming Blacks for 2008 Financial Crisis ‘Is Not Someone Who Should Be Representing Our Party’

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sounded off on fellow 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s stance on core Democratic issues.

Warren slammed Bloomberg for supporting discrimination against black Americans and blaming them for the 2008 financial crisis, arguing he is “not someone who should be representing” the Democratic Party.

“Look, I’m going to support the nominee because I am a Democrat,” Warren outlined. “But I’m gonna be out there fighting in the meantime because anyone who is out there trying to blame African-Americans for the financial crash of 2008, blame a group that has been targeted, first by the United States government and then by huge financial institutions that preyed on communities of color — anyone who defends bank discrimination and then blames the victims is not someone who should be representing our party.”

