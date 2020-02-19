Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Billionaires Should Not Exist

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she didn’t believe that billionaires should exist.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Congresswoman, Mike Bloomberg has spent over $300 million of his own money on his campaign, and the DNC changed the rules about donor threshold to give Mike Bloomberg a space on the debate stage tonight. I personally don’t have a problem with Mike Bloomberg using his own money. I have more of a problem with his positions on — ever-changing positions on stop and frisk and redlining. Do you think he’s trying to buy his way into the presidency?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yes, I do. I also think that the power of his money is not disconnected from his stances on stop and frisk because when you have that much money, and you purchase elections, you no longer have that sense of accountability to the people who voted for you.”

She added, “And here’s the thing is that If the amount of money that you have can force the DNC to change their rules, but the DNC would not change their rules for Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, that is an actualization of power.”

She concluded, “And we all know how I feel about billionaires. I don’t think that in a place where 60 percent of Americans can’t even, you know, make more than $40,000 a year that the presence of a billionaire who largely makes their money off of businesses underpaying their workers like Walmart, like Amazon, like so on, should exist.”

