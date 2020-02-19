Klobuchar: Elizabeth Warren Is a ‘Law Professor from the Past’

During CNN’s post-Democratic presidential debate wrap-up, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said she was surprised by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) attacks during the debate.

When asked if she was surprised by Warren’s attacks on her healthcare plan, Klobuchar said, “A bit because you know she’s a law professor from the past and I thought she would do her research better but such is life. What matters to me is that people out there understand that we can do so much more for them when it comes to healthcare. And I have a plan, but it’s not a pipe dream because they can actually get it done.”

