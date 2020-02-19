Warren: Buttigieg Doesn’t Have a Healthcare Plan, Klobuchar’s ‘Is Even Less,’ Sanders Just Attacks Anyone Who Asks Questions

During Wednesday’s NBC News Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) slammed the healthcare plans of fellow 2020 Democrats Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Warren stated, “Mayor Buttigieg really has a slogan that was thought up by his consultants to paper over a thin version of a plan that would leave millions of people unable to afford their health care. It’s not a plan. It’s PowerPoint. And Amy’s plan is even less, it’s like a Post-It note, insert plan here. Bernie has started very much — has a good start. But instead of expanding and bringing in more people to help, instead, his campaign relentlessly attacks everyone who asks a question or tries to fill in details about how to actually make this work, and then his own advisers say, eh, probably won’t happen anyway. Look, health care is a crisis in this country. We need — my approach to this is we need as much help for as many people as quickly as possible and bring in as many supporters as we can, and if we don’t get it all the first time, take the win and come back into the fight to ask for more.”

