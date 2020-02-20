Klobuchar: ‘There Wasn’t Enough of Going After Donald Trump’ – There Was Noise and Nonsense

During CNN’s coverage of Wednesday’s NBC News Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that during the debate “there wasn’t enough of going after Donald Trump.”

Klobuchar said, “I do think something was missed here, and that was there wasn’t enough of going after Donald Trump. I tried, when I had opportunities, to do that. But I think a bunch of people are starting to tune in as we head into Super Tuesday, who aren’t just our fired-up Democratic base, as I said, they’re independents, moderate Republicans, Democrats that stayed home. And they’re actually looking for a reason to support our nominee, to support our candidate. And that is my — my message to them is, if you’re tired of the noise and the nonsense, and boy did you hear it tonight, and you are tired of the extremes, you have a home with me.”

