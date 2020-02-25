Van Jones: ‘Unbelievable’ Bernie ‘Failed’ to Reject Soviet-style Socialism

CNN political commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones during his network’s post-Democratic presidential debate wrap-up acknowledged he was disappointed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) did not reject “authoritarian” socialism during the debate.

Jones said, “I was disappointed with Bernie’s answer on the socialism question. He had to know it was coming. There’s no reason to do a big retrospective, nostalgia, scream fest about authoritarian regimes from the 70s. It was an opportunity for Bernie to clarify to the people when he says Democratic Socialism that’s the point. It’s not that stuff from Cuba. It’s not that stuff from the Soviet Union. It’s the stuff in Northern Europe that’s working for normal people.”

He added, “He failed to do it. It’s unbelievable he failed to do that. It is what a big chunk of our party needed to hear from him. He didn’t do it tonight. ”

