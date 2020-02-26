Tim Scott: Debate a ‘Hot Mess,’ ‘Embarrassing for the Democrat Party’

Wednesday on Fox News, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) weighed in on the Democratic presidential debate held in his home state of South Carolina a night earlier, on the eve of when the state goes to the polls to determine their preferences on the general election ballot for president.

Scott ripped it as “embarrassing” for the Democratic Party and declared President Donald Trump the winner.

“I thought it was a hot mess,” he said. “It was so embarrassing for the Democrat Party. No one on that stage was presidential, and frankly, the winner of the debate last night was simply President Donald Trump. Listen to Amy Klobuchar’s praising of the First Step Act and then watch to how they denigrated each other. Steyer owned personal prisons — private prisons. They talked about Biden passing the 1990s climate bill. They talked about Bloomberg. They bombed Bloomberg on the stop-and-frisk policies.”

“They praised the First Step Act passed by President Trump,” he continued. “They talked about African American homeownership up under President Trump. It was a really good night for Republicans, and it was an embarrassing performance that was patronizing to African Americans, pandering to African Americans, and pathetic performance from my perspective.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor