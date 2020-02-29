Clyburn: You Need Incremental Process with a Public Option to Get Medicare for All

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), who has endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, stated that we might have a Medicare for all system at some point, but it won’t happen overnight, and there will need to be an incremental process, starting with a public option, “so the system will know how to deal with it.”

Clyburn said, “I believe in the Affordable Care Act. I believe in incremental steps being taken.”

Clyburn then recounted the history of the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, and how some provisions had to be removed from the bill in order to get it passed and stated, “you go step by step by step. And that’s what my point is. We aren’t going to get — we may at some point get to Medicare for all. It ain’t going to happen tomorrow morning. What we’re going to have to do is take people through a process, get used to one thing. We got the Affordable Care Act. Let’s get the public option, and let’s do it incrementally, so the system will know how to deal with it.”

