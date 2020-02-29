GOP Rep. Waltz: ‘I Worry’ Taliban Peace Deal Has a Withdrawal Timeline

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to the peace deal between the United States and the Taliban by expressing his concern over the timeline for the full withdrawal of American forces and insufficient detail on handling Pakistan and stating that “there’s just a lot of risk here.”

Waltz said, “Here’s my worry with this deal as it’s unfolding…I worry it has a timeline in there, 14 months for the full withdrawal of all U.S. forces. And I worry, number one, that that sends the signals to the various ethnic groups, who — right now, the ethnic tensions in Kabul are simmering just beneath the surface. And if the government starts fracturing because they believe this is the beginning of the end of the U.S. involvement, and then the army starts fracturing as well, the Afghan Army, we could find ourselves in a much worse place. The status quo is not great, at all. But we could — this could get worse. It could get much worse. And so, there’s just a lot of risk here. The other piece, Pete, that I’m not seeing is, what do we do about Pakistan?”

