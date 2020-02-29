Watch: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Mixes Up SC Dem Senate Candidate Jaime Harrison, Sen. Tim Scott

On MSNBC, as he was broadcasting during President Donald Trump’s South Carolina rally on Friday, network host Chris Matthews mixed up Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and South Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison.

Both Scott and Harrison are black.

“I see you standing there next to the guy you’re going to beat maybe,” Matthews said to Harrison, as the camera was showing a shot of Scott with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the incumbent U.S. Senator that Harrison would face in the general election.

Matthews was later correct by his MSNBC colleagues.

