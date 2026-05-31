Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is supporting Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner, who has been embroiled in controversy, at a rally planned for June 5.

While announcing the rally in a video posted Friday, Khanna said Americans want “new leaders who are gonna stand up to the billionaire class, stand up to the Epstein class, and have the guts to call what happened in Gaza a genocide. That leader is Graham Platner.”

Khanna’s announcement came just before reports said Platner’s wife admitted to his campaign that he sent explicit texts to women in the early part of their marriage, according to Breitbart News. Platner also reportedly has an account on the Kik private messaging app with a profile picture of him shirtless wearing a towel around his waist.

His campaign said he had deleted the app but had not deactivated the account. The Kik platform “has been the center of numerous pedophilia scandals,” the New York Post reported.

In a social media post on Saturday, Khanna expressed how proud and excited he was to campaign with Platner.

“I am proud of @grahamformaine for having the character to stand up against the war in Iran, against genocide, and against an unfair & lopsided economy. I am proud of him for having a vision for a new deal for our time. Excited to campaign with him June 5!” he wrote:

Other reports said Platner’s unearthed social media posts showed he admitted to masturbating inside porta-potties and had reportedly once lamented a Thai prostitute “loophole” closing.

“Under the name ‘P-Hustle,’ Platner reportedly wrote on a Reddit post in June 2019 that military contractors could spend their time ‘banging hookers in Thailand instead of getting b*tched at by the wife back home,'” according to Breitbart News.

He was also in the news recently for refusing to offer an apology to a Purple Heart recipient whom he denigrated online.