Watch: Joe Biden Calls Chris Wallace Chuck Todd

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden got confused Sunday morning after doing interviews on four network news Sunday shows.

While being interviewed by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace, Biden referred to him as NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd.

Discussing President Donald Trump’s criticisms of him, Biden said, “I’m not going to try to assign names and insults to the stable genius. This is a guy who doesn’t know what he’s doing. He doesn’t know how to run a country. He is making us more unsafe, the way he is responding to the coronavirus. He has done virtually nothing well, that I can see, so I can hardly wait to debate him on stage. I want people to see me standing next to him, and him standing next to me. We will see who is sleepy.”

Wallace said, “Mr. Vice President, thank you. Thanks for your time. Please come back in less than 13 years, sir.”

Biden said, “All right, Chuck. Thank you very much.”

Wallace said, “All right, it’s Chris, but anyway.”

Biden said, “Chris, I just did Chris. No, no, I just did Chuck. I tell you what, man, these are back-to-back. Anyway, I can do it early in the morning too. ”

Wallace said, “Safe travels on the campaign trail, thank you, Sir.”

Biden said, “Thank you.”

