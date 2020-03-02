Graham: Trump the ‘Most Effective President Since Reagan’

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sounded off on the United States’ deal with the Taliban and the 2020 presidential race.

Graham predicted “Reagan-like” President Donald Trump is “on course to get reelected” barring any “major mistakes” by the GOP, adding the Democrats are being forced to consolidate forces to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) from winning the party’s nomination. According to Graham, such an effort to stop Sanders would “split the party right down the middle.”

“If we don’t make any major mistakes as Republicans, President Trump is on course to get reelected,” Graham stated.

He added, “We’ve got the most effective president since Ronald Reagan running at the top of our ticket. I think he’s going to get reelected because of the results he’s achieved on national security. He’s been a Reagan-like figure. Let’s end this war in Afghanistan smartly. Mr. President, let’s get a better deal with Iran, and let’s take it to the terrorists throughout the world to keep America safe. And I’m just very pleased with what’s happened during the Trump years, and I think the strongest thing we have going for us is not the weakness of the Democratic Party, but the strength of the Republican Party.”

