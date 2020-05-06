Pelosi: ‘God Truly Blessed America with the Service and Leadership of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) praised Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, adding “God truly blessed America” with her service.

Ginsberg is currently in Johns Hopkins Hospital for an infection related to a gallbladder condition.

Mitchell asked, “Before I let you go, do you want to send a message to an 87-year-old Supreme Court justice who just participated in an oral argument from Johns Hopkins and was, you know, right in the frontlines, still in the fight?”

Pelosi said, “Not only my message but the message of so many people I was on the text on since yesterday to her. We thank her for her values. We thank her for her courage. We thank her for her strength and determination. And you know what would we do? She’s just absolutely magnificent. God truly blessed America with the service and leadership of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

