GOP Rep. Waltz: China’s Rise ‘The Most Existential Threat’ to the U.S.

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that China’s rise is the biggest “existential threat to the United States, to liberty around the world, to a free world order that we’ve ever faced.” And said facing them will be like facing the Soviet Union in the 20th century.

Waltz said, “This is a national security issue, and in fact, I think this will be the national security issue, much like how we had to face the Soviet Union for most of the 20th century. This will be the case for the 21st century. … This is about dealing with what I think is the most existential threat to the United States, to liberty around the world, to a free world order that we’ve ever faced.”

