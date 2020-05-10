McCarthy: ‘Our Founders Would Be Ashamed’ by Pelosi’s Refusal to Reopen Congress

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for refusing to reopen Congress to do the work of the American people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy emphasized that the United States’ founding fathers “would be ashamed” by her push for proxy voting because it “empowers” her to push through the bills she wants without input or accountability.

“Our founders would be ashamed,” McCarthy told host Mark Levin. “They expect us to assemble, but what she is doing [is going] directly against the founders’ article one, four, five or six because the more she keeps us away — she can stay in San Francisco near her freezer, write the bill. And now the idea, to take the proxy vote … [voters] cannot hold accountable somebody that passes that vote onto somebody else.”

“Now, we’ve proven we can come back,” he continued. “The Senate is back. And we can work. I’ve actually laid out a plan for more than a month of how we can do this in a safe manner. Just the states are opening up, but if you look at the history of America, Congress has met during the Civil War when there [were] fights not far from here, during every war, during every crisis, during 9/11, Congress was still able to meet and carry out the role they should be doing, and we should be doing that now.”

