OH Gov. DeWine: Economy Won’t Open ‘Unless People Have Confidence’ in Safety Precautions

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) warned the economy would not open unless people had “confidence” that they would be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace asked, “By the end of this week, you will have reopened 90% of Ohio’s economy. Why do you think you can do that safely, sir?”

DeWine said, “Well, it’s really a risk no matter what we do. It’s a risk if we don’t do anything. It’s a risk if we do this. What we have done is come up with the best practices for businesses to reopen. We put businesspeople together with help people and have them come up with these best practices.”

He added, “The economy is not going to open no matter what we do, whatever we order, unless people have confidence and we are trying to give them confidence, but at the same time we’re telling them the virus is still out there, it’s still very, very dangerous. We have to keep the distancing. People should wear masks, wash their hands. I mean, these are basic things that we have to do. We can’t let up.”

